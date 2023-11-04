Houston County @ Kinston | 2023 Week 10

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Lions face off against the Kinston Bulldogs in a 1A Region 2 matchup. Will the Bulldogs come out on top or do the Lions take home the win?

FINAL SCORE: Houston County 48 - Kinston 25

