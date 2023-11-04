Florala @ Brantley | 2023 Week 10

BRANTLEY, Ala. (WTVY) - Brantley takes on Florala in a 1A Region 2 face-off. Can the Florala Wildcats add to their 7-2 record or will the Bulldogs take home the win?

FINAL SCORE: Florala 46 - Brantley 55

