Florala @ Brantley | 2023 Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRANTLEY, Ala. (WTVY) - Brantley takes on Florala in a 1A Region 2 face-off. Can the Florala Wildcats add to their 7-2 record or will the Bulldogs take home the win?
FINAL SCORE: Florala 46 - Brantley 55
