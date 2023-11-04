Early County @ Eufaula | 2023 Week 10

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Early County Bobcats take on the Eufaula Tigers in a non-conference matchup. Will the Bobcats add another win to their 6-3 record or will the Tigers take home the win?

FINAL SCORE: Early County 24- Eufaula 27

