On the dotted line: Madison Meeks

By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACK, Ala. (WTVY) - She’s a third baseman for the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels who’s staying in the Wiregrass to further her playing career. Madison Meeks is signing on the dotted line to play for Enterprise State Community College next season.

Meeks hit .450 with four homeruns, 22 RBi’s, 22 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. She helped Zion Chapel finish second in its region and reach the Class 2A playoffs after 15 wins.

“This day is very special to me. It’s been a dream since I was a little girl. I just want to thank God that I have had him in my life from day one.

He’s the only reason I’ve gotten here and I’m just glad to be a Weevil”, said Meeks.

