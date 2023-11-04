On the dotted line: Madison Meeks

JACK, Ala. (WTVY) - She’s a third baseman for the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels who’s staying in the Wiregrass to further her playing career. Madison Meeks is signing on the dotted line to play for Enterprise State Community College next season.

Meeks hit .450 with four homeruns, 22 RBi’s, 22 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. She helped Zion Chapel finish second in its region and reach the Class 2A playoffs after 15 wins.

“This day is very special to me. It’s been a dream since I was a little girl. I just want to thank God that I have had him in my life from day one.

He’s the only reason I’ve gotten here and I’m just glad to be a Weevil”, said Meeks.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.