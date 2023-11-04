Dadeville @ Wicksburg | 2023 Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dadeville Tigers are travelling to take on the Wicksburg Panthers in this non-conference game. With each team having 4 wins, do the Tigers or the Panthers bump that number up to 5?
FINAL SCORE: Dadeville 22 - Wicksburg 28
