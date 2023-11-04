Carroll @ St. James | 2023 Week 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carroll Eagles take on the St. James Trojans. Will the Trojans reign supreme or will the Eagles soar to victory?

FINAL SCORE: Carroll 48 - St. James 49

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.