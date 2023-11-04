Ashford @ Opp | 2023 Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Bobcats host the Ashford Yellowjackets in a 3A Region 2 battle. Will the Yellowjackets add another win to their 4-5 record or do the Bobcats leave victorious?
FINAL SCORE: Ashford 48 - Opp 50
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.