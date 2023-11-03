Wiregrass Gives Back
WATCH: Dadeville Tigers take on Wicksburg Panthers

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Watch LIVE as the Dadeville Tigers battle the Wicksburg Panthers in a non-conference matchup.

Dadeville has a 4-3 record while the Panthers are 4-5. Who adds another win to their record as the 2023 regular season nears its end?

Game time for tonight’s matchup between the Tigers and Panthers is set for 7 p.m., and that game will airing live on MeTV (4.2) and streaming online on WTVY.com and in this story.

