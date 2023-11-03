Wiregrass Gives Back
Warming In Time For A Festive Weekend

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The opening of this year’s National Peanut Festival is kicking off with the return of a warming pattern similar to what we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks. While a few clouds can develop day-to-day, plentiful sunshine will raise afternoon highs into the low 80s by Sunday, stepping toward the middle 80s as next week continues. Overnight lows will climb back to the 50s by Monday morning.

TODAY – Sunny with a few clouds. High near 74°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 48°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 77°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 80° 0%

MON: High cloudiness. Low: 49° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 83° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds ENE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Chances for tropical development are slim in the days ahead.

