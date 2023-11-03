Warming In Time For A Festive Weekend

SYNOPSIS – The opening of this year’s National Peanut Festival is kicking off with the return of a warming pattern similar to what we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks. While a few clouds can develop day-to-day, plentiful sunshine will raise afternoon highs into the low 80s by Sunday, stepping toward the middle 80s as next week continues. Overnight lows will climb back to the 50s by Monday morning.

TODAY – Sunny with a few clouds. High near 74°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 48°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 77°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 80° 0%

MON: High cloudiness. Low: 49° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 83° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds ENE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Chances for tropical development are slim in the days ahead.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.