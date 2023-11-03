Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Suspects are being sought in four incidents of rocks thrown at cars from a Pennsylvania overpass

his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle...
his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle damaged by a rock thrown from a highway overpass near New Cumberland, Pa. Authorities asked the public's help identifying the suspects believed to have damaged six vehicles in four incidents over the past month, saying they are thought to live near the Pleasant View Road overpass of Interstate 83.(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (AP) — Police in central Pennsylvania released photos and videos on Friday of two suspects in a string of incidents over the past month where rocks have been thrown at vehicles from an interstate overpass, saying they want the public’s help identifying them.

Six vehicles have been damaged by the rocks in four incidents since Oct. 1, police said. One minor injury was reported, but the victim did not need medical treatment.

The incidents at the Pleasant View Road overpass of Interstate 83 near New Cumberland occurred between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., police said.

In one case, a victim was driving southbound on I-83 about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Harrisburg on Oct. 21 when a softball-sized rock crashed through the windshield, nearly hitting someone.

Footage shows two men walking away from the scene, police said. They described the suspects as young males who likely live nearby.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest records reflect Jaylen Aristidle (pictured) shot into two cars and fired into an...
He shot a child in Dothan then went on an Enterprise crime spree: Charges
Investigators charged Karen (left) and Michael Shane Halstead (right) on Sunday after new...
Current bond too high, woman charged with putting dead son in freezer claims
When authorities charged parents this week with stuffing their dead son into a freezer, it...
Logan Halstead is not the only child stuffed in a freezer. Remember C.J.?
A new Aldi location open in Enterprise
ALDI arrives in Enterprise
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman charged with rape to be released from jail

Latest News

Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, who starred as...
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, Chinese fans mourn an old friend
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in...
Maine community awaits Biden as it mourns after a shooting that left 18 people dead