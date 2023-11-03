Safer and cost efficient ways to heat up your home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cold weather means bundling up and cranking up the heat. Running central heating units can lead to high utility bills.

One recommendation from Wiregrass Electric is to have good insulation around doors and windows that can lock in heat. Another tip is turning your ceiling fan clockwise, which Wiregrass Electric says helps push warm air around the room.

Space heaters are another option, but they come with some risk. Dothan Fire Chief Chris Etheredge recommends first to never plug it into an extension cord.

“Space heaters should always be directly plugged into the wall because the amount of energy they pull can kick on and off can cause problems. Lastly, make sure you have that safe zone around it. Making sure you have no combustibles,” Chief Etheredge said.

Etheredge also warns against using modern stoves and ovens, which has caused problems plenty of times for people trying to use them as a heating source.

