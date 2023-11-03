Remember when Garth headlined Peanut Festival?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Chances are Garth Brooks won’t show up at this year’s National Peanut Festival, and neither will Blake Shelton. However, they headlined concerts there before becoming mega country music stars.

If nothing else, the Peanut Festival has a knack for signing acts at the perfect time---buying performers right before they hit it big.

Please don’t misunderstand; by 1990, when Garth Brooks let loose in Dothan, he was a hitmaker transforming into a superstar.

He had just released his self-titled debut album in 1989, which included the singles Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old), The Dance, and If Tomorrow Never Comes but honored his agreement in Dothan.

Timing is everything.

It’s the same thing with Blake Shelton, who performed in 2002 soon after he scored a #1 hits with Austin and The Baby.

Back then, the Houston County Farm Center hosted the Peanut Festival.

It’s not just acts on their way up that play there; so do established ones. Marshall Tucker Band, Charlie Daniels Band, Pointer Sisters, Uncle Cracker, and the National Peanut Festival hit parade goes on and on.

