National Peanut Festival scavenger hunt on new app

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The new National Peanut Festival app is not just a useful information tool to get around the Fairgrounds, but it also is an activity hub with fun things to do for all ages.

One of those activities coming to the app is the NPF Scavenger Hunt. Young visitors will be able to go around the Fairgrounds, where there will by five locations to find with QR codes to scan.

The scavenger hunt has been a staple of the festival for a few years, but the new app upgrades the experience to help the little ones learn about peanuts and the festival’s history.

And if that isn’t enough, there’s even a prize in store for anyone able to complete the hunt.

“Your child will get an armband and it says ‘Hey, I Went Nuts at the Peanut Festival.’ And they will get a draw string back pack,” Tony Ellison, the executive director of the NPF board, said.

It’s just one of many things to enjoy for the 2023 National Peanut Festival, which opens Friday, November 3.

