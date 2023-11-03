Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

National Peanut Festival scavenger hunt on new app

To win, visitors must find five places with QR codes scattered about the Fairgrounds.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The new National Peanut Festival app is not just a useful information tool to get around the Fairgrounds, but it also is an activity hub with fun things to do for all ages.

One of those activities coming to the app is the NPF Scavenger Hunt. Young visitors will be able to go around the Fairgrounds, where there will by five locations to find with QR codes to scan.

The scavenger hunt has been a staple of the festival for a few years, but the new app upgrades the experience to help the little ones learn about peanuts and the festival’s history.

And if that isn’t enough, there’s even a prize in store for anyone able to complete the hunt.

“Your child will get an armband and it says ‘Hey, I Went Nuts at the Peanut Festival.’ And they will get a draw string back pack,” Tony Ellison, the executive director of the NPF board, said.

It’s just one of many things to enjoy for the 2023 National Peanut Festival, which opens Friday, November 3.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman charged with rape to be released from jail
Officials said Michael Shane and Karen Tysinger Halstead face charges after their teen's body...
Siblings of dead man in freezer interviewed, phone records sought
Investigators charged Karen (left) and Michael Shane Halstead (right) on Sunday after new...
Current bond too high, woman charged with putting dead son in freezer claims
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Alabama taxpayers set to get one-time tax rebates ahead of holidays
Arrest records reflect Jaylen Aristidle (pictured) shot into two cars and fired into an...
He shot a child in Dothan then went on an Enterprise crime spree: Charges

Latest News

All funds raised go towards youth sports and after school activities for children of families...
Dothan Housing hosts annual Casino Royale fundraiser
Winter is truly hitting the Wiregrass as we enter a second night of chilly temperatures, which...
Safer and cost efficient ways to heat up your home
To win, visitors must find five places with QR codes scattered about the Fairgrounds.
Scavenger Hunt on new National Peanut Festival app
All funds raised go towards youth sports and after school activities for children of families...
Dothan Housing hosts annual Casino Royale fundraiser