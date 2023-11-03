Wiregrass Gives Back
Kathy’s Southern Kitchen shares a peanut butter frosting recipe just in time for NPF 2023

By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Phillips invited News4′s Kinsley Centers to her Southern Kitchen to be her sous-chef once again. This time, Phillips is whipping up a sweet treat just in time for the 2023 National Peanut Festival.

She shares her famous Peanut Butter Frosting recipe. This frosting is delicious on cakes, cupcakes, cookies and so much more.

While mixing up the frosting, Phillips reminisces on her fond memories at the National Peanut Fairgrounds, going far beyond your average fairgoer. Her family used to own the land where the annual festival is held. After going with her grandparents for years and years as a child, she is now continuing the family tradition and taking her grandchildren. Her favorite fair offerings are the food, rides, vendors and of course the celebration of the farmers and agricultural.

Watch the full interview here.

Peanut Butter Frosting Ingredients:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup salted butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of heavy

Steps:

1. In a mixing bowl, beat together the peanut butter and butter until well combined.

2. Gradually add in the powdered sugar, mixing until smooth and creamy.

3. Add the vanilla extract and cream. Beat until the frosting reaches the desired consistency. If it’s too thick, add a little more cream or milk.

This frosting is perfect for cakes, cupcakes, cookies and more. Enjoy!

