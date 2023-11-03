JAG @ Dothan | 2023 Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolves wrap up region play at home with a matchup against the winless Jaguars. Can Dothan take a three-game winning streak into the playoffs as they await their fate of if they will host in Round 1, or will JAG shock the world and send the Wolves on the road to open the playoffs?

FINAL SCORE: Dothan 57 - JAG 12

