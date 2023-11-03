Headland @ Cottonwood (FNF Game of the Week) | 2023 Week 10

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Two sides looking for a big tune-up ahead of their respective playoff runs, the undefeated Bears host the scrappy Rams. Can Cottonwood wrap up a perfect regular season, or will Headland come in and get a major victory to give them heavy momentum to put towards their Round 1 away game?

FINAL SCORE: Headland 42 - Cottonwood 26

