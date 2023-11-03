G.W. Long @ Rehobeth | 2023 Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a Wiregrass battle of the Rebels in a 2A vs 5A clash. Will G.W. Long get their eight win of the year ahead of a home game in Round 1 of the playoffs, or will Rehobeth spoil things for the Skipperville boys to wrap up their 2023 campaign?

FINAL SCORE: Rehobeth 47 - G.W. Long 3

