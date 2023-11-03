Wiregrass Gives Back
Grand jury awaits baby death case as prosecutor calls death penalty report incorrect

Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman said reports that he plans to seek death in the tossing of a newborn in a trash-compacting dumpster are premature.

18-year-old Jakayla Ashanti Williams faces Capital Murder after she tossed her son, born a couple of hours earlier, into that dumpster this summer.

Goodman told News4 that a decision on the death penalty will be made at the appropriate time, noting the case still awaits grand jury action.

After a hearing Friday morning, Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis sent the case to the grand jury.

After that hearing, a Dothan website reported that prosecutors promised to seek Williams’ execution, a report Goodman termed incorrect.

“We have not made that decision,” he reiterated to News4.

As it stands now, Williams would either be executed or receive life without parole, though prosecutors could choose to remove execution from consideration.

Dothan police claim Williams gave birth to her son on August 13 in the bedroom of her home. She told her family that she had dropped the child off to a Southeast Health Medical Center nurse.

However, her family became suspicious of that account, which ultimately sparked an investigation that led officers to the baby’s body on Thursday after the dumpster’s transfer to the public landfill.

Investigators believe the baby was alive when Williams put it in the compactor.

She is jailed without bond.

