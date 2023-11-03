Geneva County @ Slocomb | 2023 Week 10

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The Bulldogs get one last chance in 2023 to get in the win column as they travel to take on the 1-8 Red Tops. Will Geneva County end the season on a high note or will it be Slocomb breaking their own eight-game skid and riding into the sunset of the season?

FINAL SCORE: Slocomb 24 - Geneva County 14

