On the dotted line: Enterprise State cashes in on Ashford’s Money

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - One Yellow Jackets athlete is following in her sister’s footsteps and taking her talents to the collegiate level right here in the Wiregrass.

Ashford’s Katelynn Money signed on the dotted line on Thursday to play for the Enterprise State Boll Weevils softball team.

Just last spring, Money helped the Lady Jackets reach the Class 3A State Tournament with a 25-14 record.

One thing that certainly had to catch the eye of ESCC was Money’s versatility, as she started playing as a catcher before moving to the middle infield as a sophomore.

Katelynn hopes to join her older sister Savannah after two years as a Boll Weevil herself. The past season, Savannah batted a .324 over 39 games with 24 runs scored and 11 bases stolen.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.