Dothan Housing hosts annual Casino Royale fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday night, Dothan Housing held its second annual Casino Royale fundraiser.

This fundraiser gives back to families who utilize Dothan Housing, with all funds raised going towards youth sports and after-school activities for the children of those families.

A multitude of professionals in the Wiregrass came out to support the cause.

“We are super excited to give back to them and continue to push them into social engagement and sports to continue to build their futures within the area and bring back to the Wiregrass,” Jordon Bonner, the landlord liaison with Dothan Housing, said.

The goal was to raise $1,000 and they exceeded that goal by raising $1,075.

