Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan Housing hosts annual Casino Royale fundraiser

All funds raised go towards youth sports and after school activities for children of families that utilize Dothan Housing's assistance.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday night, Dothan Housing held its second annual Casino Royale fundraiser.

This fundraiser gives back to families who utilize Dothan Housing, with all funds raised going towards youth sports and after-school activities for the children of those families.

A multitude of professionals in the Wiregrass came out to support the cause.

“We are super excited to give back to them and continue to push them into social engagement and sports to continue to build their futures within the area and bring back to the Wiregrass,” Jordon Bonner, the landlord liaison with Dothan Housing, said.

The goal was to raise $1,000 and they exceeded that goal by raising $1,075.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman charged with rape to be released from jail
Officials said Michael Shane and Karen Tysinger Halstead face charges after their teen's body...
Siblings of dead man in freezer interviewed, phone records sought
Investigators charged Karen (left) and Michael Shane Halstead (right) on Sunday after new...
Current bond too high, woman charged with putting dead son in freezer claims
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Alabama taxpayers set to get one-time tax rebates ahead of holidays
Arrest records reflect Jaylen Aristidle (pictured) shot into two cars and fired into an...
He shot a child in Dothan then went on an Enterprise crime spree: Charges

Latest News

The new National Peanut Festival app is not just a useful information tool to get around the...
National Peanut Festival scavenger hunt on new app
All funds raised go towards youth sports and after school activities for children of families...
Dothan Housing hosts annual Casino Royale fundraiser
Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this...
Wiregrass Weekends 11/2/23
Booths and vendors are working to finish final steps before gates open Friday at 4 p.m.
Preparing for another massive National Peanut Festival