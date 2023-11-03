Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Jury awards $332 million to man who blamed cancer on use of Monsanto weedkiller

FILE - The California man was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
FILE - The California man was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California jury has awarded $332 million to a man who sued chemical giant Monsanto Co. contending that his cancer was related to decades of using its Roundup weedkiller.

A San Diego Superior Court jury awarded damages Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Mike Dennis, 57, of Carlsbad. He was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

His lawsuit contended that his illness was related to Roundup’s active ingredient, glyphosate.

Dennis had treatment and has been in remission for nearly three years but there is no cure, Adam Peavy, one of his attorneys, told KNSD-TV.

“His doctors have told him it’s going to come back and we’re just waiting to see if that happens,” Peavy said.

The jury found that Monsanto, which is now a division of pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant Bayer, failed to provide warnings of Roundup’s risks. But jurors also ruled partially in Bayer’s favor by finding the product design wasn’t defective and the company wasn’t negligent.

Dennis was awarded $7 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages.

In a statement to KNSD-TV, Bayer said it believes “we have strong arguments on appeal to get this unfounded verdict overturned and the unconstitutionally excessive damage award eliminated or reduced.”

“There were significant and reversible legal and evidentiary errors made during this trial,” Bayer added.

Bayer bought Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018 and has been trying to deal with thousands of claims and lawsuits related to Roundup. In 2020, Bayer announced it would pay up to $10.9 billion to settle some 125,000 filed and unfiled claims.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman charged with rape to be released from jail
Officials said Michael Shane and Karen Tysinger Halstead face charges after their teen's body...
Siblings of dead man in freezer interviewed, phone records sought
Investigators charged Karen (left) and Michael Shane Halstead (right) on Sunday after new...
Current bond too high, woman charged with putting dead son in freezer claims
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Alabama taxpayers set to get one-time tax rebates ahead of holidays
Arrest records reflect Jaylen Aristidle (pictured) shot into two cars and fired into an...
He shot a child in Dothan then went on an Enterprise crime spree: Charges

Latest News

The new National Peanut Festival app is not just a useful information tool to get around the...
National Peanut Festival scavenger hunt on new app
To win, visitors must find five places with QR codes scattered about the Fairgrounds.
Scavenger Hunt on new National Peanut Festival app
The price emerged as Donald Trump Jr. was questioned on the witness stand Thursday at the civil...
Trump's adult sons testify in fraud trial
All funds raised go towards youth sports and after school activities for children of families...
Dothan Housing hosts annual Casino Royale fundraiser