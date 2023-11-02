Warming Quickly After Freezing Morning

SYNOPSIS – This week’s cold blast really took hold of the Wiregrass this morning as temperatures dipped to around freezing! However, the bountiful sunshine and dry air will allow warmer temperatures to gain traction over the next few days. Afternoons in the 80s will return as soon as Sunday and hover there through most of next week while skies remain mostly clear.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 66°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 40°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few clouds. High near 74°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

MON: High clouds. Low: 53° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 56° High: 82° 5%

WED: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 59° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re keeping our eyes on tropical disturbances in the Caribbean Sea, but tropical development beyond that is slim over the next week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.