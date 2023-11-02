Wiregrass Gives Back
Warming Quickly After Freezing Morning

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – This week’s cold blast really took hold of the Wiregrass this morning as temperatures dipped to around freezing! However, the bountiful sunshine and dry air will allow warmer temperatures to gain traction over the next few days. Afternoons in the 80s will return as soon as Sunday and hover there through most of next week while skies remain mostly clear.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 66°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 40°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few clouds. High near 74°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

MON: High clouds. Low: 53° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 56° High: 82° 5%

WED: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 59° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re keeping our eyes on tropical disturbances in the Caribbean Sea, but tropical development beyond that is slim over the next week.

