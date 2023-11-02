Top 10 FAQ: 2023 National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2023 National Peanut Festival begins Friday with families trekking 100 miles or more to enjoy the midway, parade, and excitement.

Here are the answers to 10 things you should know before leaving home:

1. What are the Festival’s dates?

The 2023 National Peanut Festival begins on Friday, November 3, and ends Sunday, November 12. Not all activities will be available on the final day.

2. Food is a hit on the midway. What should we expect this year?

While you will undoubtedly find many classic fair foods, there are other options, including churches and school band boosters. A few restaurants will also be at the fairground. Find a full list of food vendors here.

3. Can I bring my pet to the Fairgrounds?

Your furry friend will have to sit this out, as pets are not allowed at the National Peanut Festival, except for service animals.

4. What time do the Fairgrounds open, and what time do rides close?

Friday, November 3 - 4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 - 10 a.m.

Sunday, November 5 - 1 p.m.

Monday, November 6 through Thursday, November 9 - 4:30 p.m.

Friday, November 10 - 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 - 10 a.m.

Sunday, November 12 - 1 p.m.

Gates close at 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with no parking after 9:30 p.m.

With few exceptions, rides are open Sunday through Thursday until 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until midnight.

5. Can I purchase tickets and ride armbands for the Festival on the event days, and what are their costs?

In addition to online options, tickets, and ride armbands are available at the NPF Gate. Tickets are $10.50 if using a credit or debit card, $10 with cash, with a discounted price of $8.50 by card, and $8 with cash on Sunday.

Ride armbands purchased at the gate prices vary by day: $25 on November 6 and 7; $30 on November 3, 5, 8, 9, and 12; $35 on November 10; and $40 on November 4 and 11. A 5% surcharge is added for purchases made with cards.

$8 gate admission, as well as $25 ride armbands, are available on Wednesday, November 8, as part of the Dream Big Food Drive for the Wiregrass Food Bank. Visitors must bring three canned goods or a jar of peanut butter to receive the discount.

6. What are MegaPasses?

A MegaPass is a unique package that gives visitors an all-in-one-price ticket and ride armband for one day’s use. The price is currently $30 and can be purchased online until November 3 or until November 2 at 5 p.m. at the Festival Ticket Office.

7. Will my ticket give me access to the Festival’s concerts and entertainment?

Gate admission allows full access to the Fairgrounds. Still, there is additional pricing for access (or better access) to a couple of the entertainment events and the AllMetal Amphitheater concerts.

At the Amphitheater, anyone can view the concert. You can pay an additional $10 for access to the General Admission Folding Chair Seating section, or for the best seats in the house at the reserved bench seating, it’s an additional $20 to your gate admission. Reserved concert tickets can be purchased online.

Meanwhile, over at BankPlus Arena, two events will have paid reserved seating to view the entertainment, that being the Greasy Pig/Calf Scramble on November 6 and the Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on November 11. The extra price paid removes the headache of scrambling to fill open seats, with it being ready for you to enjoy the events ahead of time. The Scramble reserved seating is $10, while the Derby reserved seating is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the events.

8. Is there an age discount for tickets or other specials?

The only any-day age discount for the National Peanut Festival is for children ages five and under, who are admitted free to the Fairgrounds with a paid adult.

There are special days during the Festival with opportunities for lower pricing or even FREE experience of the Festival!

November 6 is Farmers’ Day & ALFA Members Day. Pre-registered farmers and their families get in free, and ALFA members receive a discounted $5 gate admission with their membership card.

November 7 is also ALFA Members Day, with the $5 gate admission discount with a membership card; it is $2 Off Tuesday, where all patrons enjoy $2 off any purchase of $10 or more at all Festival food vendors.

November 8 is Special Citizens Day, where pre-registered groups get to enjoy themselves at the Festival before gates open to the general public.

November 9 is Senior Citizens Day, where those 55 and older experience the Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. before gates open to the general public. It is also All in Credit Union Day, where the first 10,000 people get in for FREE, courtesy of All in Credit Union.

November 11 is Veteran’s Day, with active duty military, veterans, and their dependents receiving free admission.

9. Do vendors accept credit cards?

Yes, most if not all, vendors accept credit cards. However, there are ATMs on-site with a $3.50 transaction fee.

10. Does the Fairgrounds have security policies?

Yes. One is the new bag policy, which requires all bags to be no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, and they must be clear. These could include clear backpacks, clear fanny packs, and clear cinch bags that fit within the described dimensions. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are allowed. The bag policy does have exceptions, including diaper bags, water or snacks for children, or those for medical reasons, with all subject to screening or medical proof. Small, non-clear bags that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ in size are also permitted.

There is more information about security and safety procedures for the National Peanut Festival on its website.

We know that will not answer everything and there’s still a lot more to know about this year’s National Peanut Festival, so if you need more information, click here to visit our special NPF page which goes into greater detail about several different topics related to the Festival.

