News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
Events for the weekend of November 2, 2023
- National Peanut Festival | Friday, November 3 through Sunday, November 12
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, November 3
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, November 3
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, November 4
- One Abbeville Basketball Camp (Herndon Ward Gym) | Saturday, November 4
- Golden Dayz Fall Festival (Holmes Sweet Holmes Variety Mall, Bonifay) | Saturday, November 4
- Empowering Your Family Through Genealogy Research Seminar (Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, Brundidge) | Saturday, November 4
- First Saturday Family Day (Wiregrass Museum of Art) | Saturday, November 4
- 2023 Daleville Annual Powwow (Cullpepper Park) | Saturday, November 4 through Sunday, November 5
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.