Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.

Events for the weekend of November 2, 2023

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman charged with rape to be released from jail
Officials said Michael Shane and Karen Tysinger Halstead face charges after their teen's body...
Siblings of dead man in freezer interviewed, phone records sought
Investigators charged Karen (left) and Michael Shane Halstead (right) on Sunday after new...
Current bond too high, woman charged with putting dead son in freezer claims
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Alabama taxpayers set to get one-time tax rebates ahead of holidays
78-year-old Paul Smith of Kinston (pictured) was last seen on Tuesday at around 9 a.m....
Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for Kinston man

Latest News

When authorities charged parents this week with stuffing their dead son into a freezer, it...
Logan Halstead is not the only child stuffed in a freezer. Remember C.J.?
A new Aldi location open in Enterprise
ALDI arrives in Enterprise
Toyota of Dothan Toys for Tots drive
Toyota of Dothan Toys for Tots drive
Mayo Art Institue presents "Confessions"
Mayo Art Institute presents "Confessions"