Logan Halstead is not the only child stuffed in a freezer. Remember C.J.?

When authorities charged parents this week with stuffing their dead son into a freezer, it...
When authorities charged parents this week with stuffing their dead son into a freezer, it resurrected unpleasant memories of a similar case.(MGN Online)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When authorities charged parents this week with stuffing their dead son into a freezer, it resurrected unpleasant memories of a similar case.

Michael Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead face Corpse Abuse charges as part of an ongoing investigation after they moved and left their son’s remains behind.

Not long ago, other parents did the same thing.

In 2018, Carlton Mathis, on the run from Georgia police and accompanied by girlfriend Amanda Oakes and their infant son, stopped in Dothan.

Carlton Mathis booking photo
Carlton Mathis booking photo(Levy County Sheriff's Office)

On the way, they picked up Oakes’ older child, her daughter from a previous relationship.

Needing a place to hide, Mathis and Oakes checked into a Dothan hotel and, according to investigators, continued their meth binge.

Oakes and her daughter briefly returned to Georgia, but when they arrived back in Dothan, her months-old son, left in Mathis’ care, had died.

Police say the corpse’s stench became so unbearable that she put the remains in a freezer compartment of the hotel room’s refrigerator after swaddling it in a trash bag.

Then Oakes, Mathis, and her daughter headed to Florida, where police apprehended them after her daughter alerted a friend through text messages.

Oakes received 99 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter and other charges. Records show she becomes eligible for parole consideration in 2039.

Amanda Oakes booking photo
Amanda Oakes booking photo(Alabama Department of Corrections)

Mathis served time for his Florida crimes, then returned to Alabama, where he hanged himself in the Houston County Jail while awaiting trial for the death of his son.

Investigators allege that Shane and Karen Halstead put the body of their dead child—who suffered from Spinal Bifida and other issues in a non-working freezer outside their Headland home.

Officials said Shane and Karen Halstead face charges after their teen's body was found in a...
Officials said Shane and Karen Halstead face charges after their teen's body was found in a freezer.(Courtesy: Henry County Jail)

They then moved to another county, leaving the decomposing remains behind.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said the investigation is ongoing, with other charges possible.

