He shot a child in Dothan then went on an Enterprise crime spree: Charges

Arrest records reflect Jaylen Aristidle (pictured) shot into two cars and fired into an occupied by several people, some of those being children.(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A man charged with shooting a child and others in Dothan faces allegations that he was among three involved in a violent crime spree that shut down an Enterprise school campus last month.

Arrest records reflect Jaylen Aristidle, 20, shot into two cars and fired into an occupied by several people, some of those being children.

Two others also face charges in the alleged October 12 crime spree near Enterprise State Community College that briefly locked down its campus. No incidents occurred there.

Dothan Police are familiar with Aristidle, whom they have arrested numerous times.

They claim in 2021, he wounded several people in a drive-by shooting, including a three-year-old. He also faces multiple charges that he fired into Dothan homes.

Aristidle awaits trial on those charges, for which he posted bond.

However, Houston County Judge Todd Derrick revoked his bonds after learning of his Enterprise charges at the urging of Assistant District Attorney Robert Black.

Also suspected in the Enterprise incidents are Jaden Johnson and Rahkin Graham.

Also suspected in the Enterprise incidents are Jaden Johnson (pictured left) and Rahkin Graham (pictured right).(Coffee County Jail)

Records show all three were in the Coffee County Jail late Thursday.

