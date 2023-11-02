Fort Novosel Community Spouses’ Club gears up for Annual Bazaar to raise scholarship and grant funds

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (WTVY) - The holidays are about giving, sharing and shopping. An early opportunity to do all three in a single stop begins on Friday, November 3rd at Fort Novosel.

“20 plus years, I’ve been a vendor at it most of it,” Christine Heath said.

It’s a two-day event Heath wouldn’t miss. She is the Bazaar and vendor coordinator.

“It’s a big thing around here,” Heath said.

This year the Bazaar will have nearly 100 vendors, various food trucks, a sweet shop, a guest appearance of Olaf from Disney’s Frozen, and so much more.

“You can get all of your Christmas shopping done in one spot,” Heath said.

Alice Holt is Vice President of the Fort Novosel Community Spouses’ Club. She said this event is the biggest fundraiser for the club’s scholarship and grant funds.

“This is our way to give back big to the community,” Holt said.

Last year’s Bazaar helped award $35,000 to deserving students and organizations who make a difference themselves.

“Our mission is to develop and foster a spirit of community responsibility, to provide welfare support for activities within the military community, and to provide opportunities for social, cultural, and creative pursuits,” Holt said.

Holt knows all too well how important this fundraising event is to build funds up for the club’s scholarship and community grant to award to those deserving.

In 2020 and 2021, the Bazaar was forced to a halt due to the pandemic. Holt wants people to know it’s back and continuing as an annual event this year. She invites everyone to come out.

“COVID impacted all of us in so many different ways and that was one way that impacted the club we were not able to host the Annual Bazaar and so anytime you do something annually and then it stops, it’s hard to keep that momentum going again,” Holt said. “We want people to know we are back, we’re doing this, it’s happening, it’s going to be the same, but better.”

Admission is five dollars or shoppers can provide an unwrapped toy for an Angel Tree.

The Bazaar is at Fort Novosel’s Yano Hall.

Doors open on Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 a.m. and last until 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, November 4th doors are open from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Shoppers without base clearance must have a visitor’s pass.

Click here to read more about the Fort Novosel Community Spouses’ Club.

