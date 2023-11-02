Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise girls basketball to play on NBA court

It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Lady Wildcats, and they'll get to experience it to open their 2023-24 season.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise High School girls basketball team will do something few people could ever imagine experiencing: playing on an NBA court.

The Lady Wildcats will tip off their season against Saraland in an unlikely place, that being the Smoothie King Center, home of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

“To get to play in a venue like that, it is just a really nice venue to play,” head coach Allen Catret said about the upcoming trip to New Orleans.

Coach Catrett said the opportunity was presented to them while trying to schedule a game against Saraland for the upcoming season.

Players like senior Brooklyn Kemmerlin expressed their excitement for not only playing on the court, to also experience her first-ever NBA game

“It is going to be a fun experience and I am glad that we get to experience this and just getting to see how they move and how they play compared to how we move and play, it is way faster. I think it is going to be a great experience,” the senior said about watching the Pelicans play the Atlanta Hawks.

Although the girls are excited, they are still hoping that this will give them a good outlook for the rest of their season.

“We are just trying to stay focused and play up to our full potential and to see where we are at so that we can come back and work on things,” Kemmerlin said.

The team will head to New Orleans on Saturday.

First, they get to watch the Pelicans host the Atlanta Hawks before taking the court after that game wraps up.

