Dothan nonprofit 2 Lives in 1 Lifetime named Agency of the Year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 2 Lives in 1 Lifetime has been recognized as “agency of the year” by the Houston County Agency of Service Agencies.

2 Lives in 1 Lifetime is a Dothan-area nonprofit helping those battling addiction and their families. It offers services like a recovery program, transportation, and help with necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter.

Founder Felisha Chambers said it was her own journey to sobriety that drove her to serve others battling addiction.

“I told myself, even when I was in the Haven like years ago, when I get out I am going to come back and save everybody. Now I know that I can’t save everybody, but I do know that I can help give back to at least one person,” Chambers added.

The $500 award given as part of the honor comes just in time for the turkey giveaway the nonprofit will host leading up to Thanksgiving.

