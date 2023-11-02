Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.(Noah Goeppner)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A bow hunter in Indiana said he got “the deer of a lifetime” over this past weekend.

Noah Goeppner told WFIE that he was able to hit a white buck from about 15 yards away when he was out hunting this past Sunday.

And it wasn’t his first encounter with the deer. Goeppner said he first saw the animal in 2021 as a spike buck.

This season, Goeppner said he was keeping an eye on the buck while watching trail cameras before finally harvesting the rare deer.

He said this was the first whitetail buck he had hit with his bow.

Goeppner’s black lab, Nelli, also helped him track the animal down.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman charged with rape to be released from jail
Officials said Michael Shane and Karen Tysinger Halstead face charges after their teen's body...
Siblings of dead man in freezer interviewed, phone records sought
Investigators charged Karen (left) and Michael Shane Halstead (right) on Sunday after new...
Current bond too high, woman charged with putting dead son in freezer claims
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Alabama taxpayers set to get one-time tax rebates ahead of holidays
78-year-old Paul Smith of Kinston (pictured) was last seen on Tuesday at around 9 a.m....
Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for Kinston man

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Eric Trump testifies he wasn’t aware of dad’s financial statements, but emails show some involvement
Las Vegas police arrest members of the Culinary Workers Union along the Strip, Wednesday, Oct....
Thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos could go on strike this month
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends