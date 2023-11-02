Wiregrass Gives Back
Daleville High counselor among five finalists for national award

Dr. Diana Virgil is among five finalists for the National High School Counselor of the Year award.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville High School counselor Dr. Diana Virgil is among five finalists for the National High School Counselor of the Year award.

Dr. Virgil is in her ninth year in education. She applied for the award in August and was notified by the current national counselor saying she was a finalist. She says she is honored and excited for what’s to come.

“I do not feel any pressure, I feel prepared, I feel ready,” Dr. Virgil said.

She thanks her students and staff for helping her.

“I want my students to realize who they are as in identity versus an image they want to persuade people. Even if they don’t have it one hundred percent figured out you want to be able to plant seeds,” Dr. Virgil said.

Next week, Dr. Virgil and the other finalists will be taking a trip to Virginia for one of the final selection processes.

