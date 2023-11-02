Current bond too high, woman charged with putting dead son in freezer claims

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Karen Halstead wants her release from jail on charges that she, along with her husband, abused their son’s corpse.

“The (current) $175,000 bond is well out of (Alabama’s) bond schedule,” attorney Dan Blalock claimed in his motion seeking to reduce that amount.

Investigators charged Karen, 43, and 44-year-old Michael Shane Halstead on Sunday after new residents of their former Headland home found Logan Halstead’s decomposed remains in a non-working freezer outside.

“(Karen Halstead) does not pose a real and present danger to others or to the public at-large,” Blalock said, telling Henry County District Judge Derek Peterson she lacks financial resources to post the current bond.

Financial affidavits filed by her husband indicated Karen Halstead has no income, while he draws about $2500 in disability benefits.

Arthur Medley was appointed to represent Michael Halstead, also held in a $175,000 bond.

Henry County investigators arrested the couple in Coffee County, where they had relocated.

The body of their 19-year-old son is estimated to have been placed in the freezer in August and possibly earlier.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said additional charges are possible.

Peterson will consider reducing Karen Halstead’s bond on November 6.

