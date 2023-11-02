Current bond too high, woman charged with putting dead son in freezer claims
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Karen Halstead wants her release from jail on charges that she, along with her husband, abused their son’s corpse.
“The (current) $175,000 bond is well out of (Alabama’s) bond schedule,” attorney Dan Blalock claimed in his motion seeking to reduce that amount.
Investigators charged Karen, 43, and 44-year-old Michael Shane Halstead on Sunday after new residents of their former Headland home found Logan Halstead’s decomposed remains in a non-working freezer outside.
“(Karen Halstead) does not pose a real and present danger to others or to the public at-large,” Blalock said, telling Henry County District Judge Derek Peterson she lacks financial resources to post the current bond.
FULL RECAP: The Halstead Case
Decomposed body found in freezer
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine the sex of the person.
Two arrested after body found in freezer
The body, which Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said was severely decomposed, was identified as 19-year-old Logan Halstead.
Couple moved from home, leaving son’s remains behind
Multiple sources confirm the couple charged with placing their child’s body in a freezer had moved from the home several weeks ago.
Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources
Michael Shane Halstead alerted officers that he abandoned his son’s remains in a non-working freezer.
Siblings of dead man in freezer interviewed, phone records sought
A Henry County investigator testified one of their other children called authorities several weeks ago after he became stuck in the bathroom of the home from which they would soon move.
Financial affidavits filed by her husband indicated Karen Halstead has no income, while he draws about $2500 in disability benefits.
Arthur Medley was appointed to represent Michael Halstead, also held in a $175,000 bond.
Henry County investigators arrested the couple in Coffee County, where they had relocated.
The body of their 19-year-old son is estimated to have been placed in the freezer in August and possibly earlier.
Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said additional charges are possible.
Peterson will consider reducing Karen Halstead’s bond on November 6.
