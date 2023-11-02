Wiregrass Gives Back
Chilly Nights, Warmer Days

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Another chilly night is ahead, but a warming pattern is underway. We’ll see lower to middle 70s for highs Friday afternoon, middle to upper 70s Saturday afternoon and highs near 80° on Sunday. Look for plenty of warm and dry weather into next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly, areas of frost north. Low near 40°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, a few clouds. High near 74°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 48°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny.  Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 80° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 83° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

