Chilly Nights, Warmer Days

SYNOPSIS – Another chilly night is ahead, but a warming pattern is underway. We’ll see lower to middle 70s for highs Friday afternoon, middle to upper 70s Saturday afternoon and highs near 80° on Sunday. Look for plenty of warm and dry weather into next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly, areas of frost north. Low near 40°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, a few clouds. High near 74°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 48°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 80° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 83° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

