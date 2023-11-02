ALDI arrives in Enterprise

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The long line left no doubt something big happened in Enterprise on Thursday morning.

After the excitement built for months, ALDI’s arrived, as did droves of exuberant shoppers, some arriving well before daylight to be among the first when the store opened at 9 a.m. despite the first cold snap of the season.

ALDI, a family-owned German-based discount supermarket, has over 40 Alabama locations and more than 10,000 locations worldwide.

In August, the company announced its purchase of Winn-Dixie and Havey’s Supermarkets in the southeast.

Aldi, known for low prices and streamlined shopping, is the fastest grocery chain in the U.S., according to trade publications.

Its Enterprise location occupies the former Big Lots in a shopping complex along Boll Weevil Circle.

