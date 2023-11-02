ADOL: Many jobs open amid low unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor is reporting low unemployment and a fast-growing workforce in 2023.

About 2.2% of Alabamians are considered unemployed as of September.

“More and more people are joining our civilian labor force,” said Tara Hutchinson, the Labor Department’s communication director. “We’re seeing tens of thousands of additions from a year ago.”

Despite the low unemployment rate, many businesses and government agencies are struggling to hire personnel.

Hutchinson said the employee shortage existed before 2020, but the pandemic exacerbated the issue.

Employers like the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have to be competitive to hire employees. Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy said, “We’ve certainly tried to raise the salaries, but every time we raise, another agency will raise theirs.”

Murphy said the newer generation of adults are prioritizing leisure and money, saying this is why many are hesitant to accept the offer of working at the county jail.

The sheriff’s department has been getting creative by recruiting new hires through social media.

You can view job opportunities across the state by clicking here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.