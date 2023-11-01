SpectraCare shares guidance on defeating seasonal depression

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Here in the U.S. on Sunday, November 5, we will turn back our clocks one hour. Experts believe with time change comes mood change. Seasonal depression can control the way we feel.

“People tend to get more depressed or in a depressed mood in the fall or winter,” Kristin Johns, the prevention coordinator for SpectraCare Health Systems, said.

Johns said some symptoms of depression include feeling empty or anxious or anxiety, loss of interest in hobbies, or withdrawing from family or friends.

There are some things we can do to battle the doldrums and cheer you up more in the process. “Practice self-care when you can, and get sunlight when you can outside. Set a schedule and stick to it,” she said.

Whatever you do, don’t let the change of seasons damper your spirits. “I know we want to stay in bed and be cozy, but it is important to get up and get a routine and stick to the schedule,” Johns said.

SpectraCare has a help hotline for those seeking help for depression. That number is 1-800-951-4357.

