Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

SpectraCare shares guidance on defeating seasonal depression

A little sunshine can help a lot of us feel better after long days, but with the time change coming people will usually see major mood shifts.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Here in the U.S. on Sunday, November 5, we will turn back our clocks one hour. Experts believe with time change comes mood change. Seasonal depression can control the way we feel.

“People tend to get more depressed or in a depressed mood in the fall or winter,” Kristin Johns, the prevention coordinator for SpectraCare Health Systems, said.

Johns said some symptoms of depression include feeling empty or anxious or anxiety, loss of interest in hobbies, or withdrawing from family or friends.

There are some things we can do to battle the doldrums and cheer you up more in the process. “Practice self-care when you can, and get sunlight when you can outside. Set a schedule and stick to it,” she said.

Whatever you do, don’t let the change of seasons damper your spirits. “I know we want to stay in bed and be cozy, but it is important to get up and get a routine and stick to the schedule,” Johns said.

SpectraCare has a help hotline for those seeking help for depression. That number is 1-800-951-4357.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Michael Shane and Karen Tysinger Halstead face charges after their teen's body...
Siblings of dead man in freezer interviewed, phone records sought
Investigators charged Michael Shane Halstead (pictured left) and his wife Karen (pictured...
Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources
Player of the Week
FNF Week 9 Player of the Week nominees
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman charged with rape to be released from jail
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer

Latest News

A little sunshine can help a lot of us feel better after long days, but with the time change...
SpectraCare shares guidance on defeating seasonal depression
Over 50 locations in Alabama will be collecting unwanted and expired prescription drugs on...
National Drug Take Back Day: Where to dispose of unwanted medications in Alabama
To help reduce the risk of SIDS pediatricians recommends always placing your baby on its back...
SIDS Awareness Month campaign emphasizes safe sleep for babies
News about Israel and Gaza could impact your mental health
UAB mental health expert shares ways to manage mental health during conflict in Israel, Gaza