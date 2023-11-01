Wiregrass Gives Back
News4 FNF GOTW: Next few weeks crucial for Headland Rams’ success

Coach Reggie Melton continues to build the Rams football program, and they head into the Bears' undefeated territory ahead of the 2023 playoffs.
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The football culture of Headland High School has been different the past few seasons. Head coach Reggie Melton would argue it doesn’t mean much if he doesn’t have the state title to show for it.

A trip to the first round of the playoffs is already set for Headland even after the team’s tough loss to Charles Henderson. However, this week they’ll face an undefeated Cottonwood team.

The Rams may have not been region champs as they finished third in Class 5A region 2 but the Bears are. Each player on this roster will not take facing a Class 2A team lightly.

“I think we just need to execute and play on the running-side well because they’re going to run it really well”, said Conner McKenzie.

“We’re feeling good, I feel like we are ready. Even though it’s a Thursday game, we’re going to try to keep the negative stuff aside and focus on the task at hand”, said Easton Boutwell.

