News4 FNF GOTW: Cottonwood closing in on unbeaten regular season

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Cottonwood Bears are going for their first unbeaten season since 2010. This group of seniors wasn’t even in school.

“Going undefeated is obviously a great thing to do,” said Cottonwood head coach Dustin Harrison. “It’s special to do that, but all year long, our focus has been one day at a time, one week at a time, one game at a time.”

The Rams certainly have them beat in depth this week as the 5A program takes on the 2A region 2 champions.

“We’ve just got to be ready,” said senior Kylin Hudson. “Everybody has got to be ready, even the ones on the sideline, because you never know when it’s your time.”

The seniors have been hard at work to rebuild the success Cottonwood has had over it’s program history.

“I’ve been doing this since the 7th grade, great environment,” said senior Danny Hardrick. “I mean, great community, to always come support us.”

“Our biggest mantra has been return to dominance because we want Cottonwood to be known for its football across the state, statewide and that’s our goal,” said Harrison.

That dominance coach Harrison is talking about referring mainly to the mid 80s where the Bears went 64-6 with a state championship and several semifinal appearances over the course of five seasons.

Although this game means nothing in terms of playoff implications, it will certainly give the Bears a good test.

“It’s a great opportunity to go play Headland a 5A school with a really good team with a lot of very talented players, two really good, standout players and a lot of other guys that are very talented as well on that roster,” Harrison added.

