Montgomery area father, son make incredible discovery while searching for old bottles

An old prescription bottle found in a Montgomery bottle dump is connected to a historic Montgomery pharmacist and Tuskegee Airman.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery area father and son made a huge discovery while digging for old bottles, a hobby popular with many. Some look for specific soft drink bottles or perfume bottles from a bygone era, but it was a green, glass bottle that caught the eyes of Brian Traylor and his 14-year-old son Grant.

And what was inside the bottle led them to a thankful family who was ecstatic to see what they’d discovered.

The Traylors said they were searching an old bottle dump in Hope Hull, located in Montgomery County, over the weekend when they found a prescription bottle. What makes it unique is that the label was still inside it, clearly legible, and clearly connected to Dr. Richard H. Harris Jr., who once operated Montgomery’s oldest Black-owned drugstore!

Harris was also a captain in the famous 332nd Fighter’s Group’s 99th Fighter Squadron, the Tuskegee Airmen, during WWII and had many civil rights contributions to his credit.

The prescription was written and placed in the bottle by Harris Jr. on June 16, 1958, and even though it was thrown away decades ago, it has survived the elements. Most bottles of this type lose that key piece of historical written information when thrown out because, as they’re buried in the dump, water seeps inside and destroys the paper.

Not satisfied with just finding the rare bottle, Traylor searched out the late doctor’s family on social media and they agreed to meet.

WSFA 12 News’ Rosanna Smith was there for the ecstatic meeting and will have the story about what will happen to the bottle next on WSFA 12 News at 6.

