Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for missing Kinston man

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for an elderly Kinston man.

According to an ALEA release, 78-year-old Paul Smith was last seen on Tuesday at around 9 a.m. traveling in a grey 2013 Nissan Juke (AL license tag 19A3642). He was believed to be last spotted traveling near the intersection of Highway 331 and Highway 29 near Brantley.

Smith was last seen on Tuesday at around 9 a.m. traveling in a grey 2013 Nissan Juke (AL license tag 19A3642). (WTVY)

Mr. Smith is believed to be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Paul Smith is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 897-2555 or by dialing 911.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.