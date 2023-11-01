Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for missing Kinston man

78-year-old Paul Smith of Kinston (pictured) was last seen on Tuesday at around 9 a.m....
78-year-old Paul Smith of Kinston (pictured) was last seen on Tuesday at around 9 a.m. traveling by car near the intersection of Highway 331 and Highway 29 near Brantley.(ALEA)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for an elderly Kinston man.

According to an ALEA release, 78-year-old Paul Smith was last seen on Tuesday at around 9 a.m. traveling in a grey 2013 Nissan Juke (AL license tag 19A3642). He was believed to be last spotted traveling near the intersection of Highway 331 and Highway 29 near Brantley.

Smith was last seen on Tuesday at around 9 a.m. traveling in a grey 2013 Nissan Juke (AL...
Smith was last seen on Tuesday at around 9 a.m. traveling in a grey 2013 Nissan Juke (AL license tag 19A3642).(WTVY)

Mr. Smith is believed to be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Paul Smith is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 897-2555 or by dialing 911.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Investigators charged Michael Shane Halstead (pictured left) and his wife Karen (pictured...
Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Couple moved from home, leaving son’s remains behind

Latest News

The Harveys are some of many Floridians who say what they thought was a beacon of light with...
Aftermath (Part 2): The Harvey Family
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
Derrick Wayne Oliver booking photo.
He rallied against violence. Now he’s charged with sexually assaulting child.
Leeshanta and Granville Harvey have repaired the damage to their home by hand and out of their...
Aftermath (Part 2): The Harvey Family