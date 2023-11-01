Halloween fun takes over the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday evening people were out enjoying Halloween to indulging in some of their favorite things. Candy and costumes.

“It’s really fun I’m enjoying it,” one local trick-or-treater said. Trick-or-treaters crowded the neighborhood sidewalks with costumes both funny and scary.

“It was fun, it brings out the kids in every adult and people have such a good time,” Robert Byrd, the Sunset Memorial Park funeral director, said.

Some focused on getting treats for themselves, while others collected treats to give back to those in need. The annual trunk or treat at Sunset Memorial Park gives treats to kids while benefiting the Wiregrass Area Food Bank with food items to stock up for the winter.

“Holiday seasons are coming, and not everybody is as blessed as we are and we want to share it. So, if we can help and get somebody fed this holiday season we are going to do that,” Byrd said.

Sunset Memorial Park is still accepting donations of non-perishable food items and money for the next couple of days.

