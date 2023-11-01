Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan businessman charged with rape to be released from jail

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan businessman who faces sex charges should be released from jail Wednesday after a judge set bail earlier in the day.

Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis set Jerald Reginald Clark’s bond at $120,000 after prosecutors and police investigators agreed on that amount.

Clark, the franchisee of two Dothan Smoothie Kings, faces charges that he raped and sodomized a young female adult.

Those locations closed, at least temporarily, following his arrest.

Dothan police do not rule out other charges against Clark, who was also affiliated with Avis Rental Cars in Dothan.

The next legal step in this case is a preliminary hearing that would test evidence.

However, defense attorney Derek Yarbrough has yet to indicate in court records whether he will pursue that hearing.

If he decides to waive it, Clark’s case will go directly to grand jurors who will decide whether to indict.

