Cold Start To Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The coldest night since last winter is on the way to the Wiregrass, with low temperatures reaching the lower 30s. We’ll begin to rebound Thursday afternoon with highs reaching the middle 60s, with gradual warming to continue into next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 33°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 66°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy late. Low near 40°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 74° 0%

SAT: Sunny.  Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 82° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching disturbed weather in the Caribbean, but there’s no imminent development.

