Cold Mornings, Cool Afternoons

SYNOPSIS – Colder air has settled in across the Wiregrass behind a cold front that moved through the region yesterday. Breezy conditions will keep afternoon highs on the cooler side of things, then frost and freeze conditions are expected tonight as dissipating winds will drop overnight lows into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Those breezy conditions will also up the fire danger across the region today, making it easier for fires to ignite and quickly spread out of control. Gradual warming is expected through the rest of the week and into the weekend as sunny to mostly sunny skies continue to stick around.

TODAY – Sunny and breezy. High near 60°. Winds NNE at 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 33°. Frost and freeze conditions expected. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny with some high clouds. High near 66°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 73°

SAT: A few clouds. Low: 48° High: 77°

SUN: A few clouds. Low: 52° High: 80°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Gale Warning until 10 AM CDT. Small Craft Advisory from 10 AM CDT through Thursday morning.* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 25-30 kts with gusts up to 40 kts, diminishing to 15-20 kts this afternoon. Seas offshore 6-8 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – An area of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean is being watched for potential tropical development as it moves westward over the next several days. There are no active named storms in the Atlantic basin.

