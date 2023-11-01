City of Dothan chosen for inaugural class of Innovate Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is part of the inaugural class for Innovate Alabama.

It is a commission formed in 2020 by Governor Kay Ivey to focus on supporting innovation and technology growth in the state, especially for smaller communities.

Randy Moore is the city manager and is heavily involved in the new projects coming to Dothan.

Moore said the grant coming from the program will be used for projects in the works like the new Wiregrass Innovation Center, which will create a home for entrepreneurs and innovators to propel their businesses forward.

“What we are hoping this will do for us is that it will bring more people to Dothan that will work on their innovation and increase our economy,” Moore added.

Innovate Alabama CEO Cynthia Crutchfield called the Innovate Alabama Network the first step towards leveling the playing field for innovation in rural areas.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.