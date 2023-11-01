Wiregrass Gives Back
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-day-old baby in Arkansas

The baby, Elijah Jackson-Wayne Everett, is a white male weighing eight pounds with brown hair and blue eyes with a light complexion.(Arkansas State Police)
By Gray News staff and KAIT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-day-old baby from Little Rock.

KAIT reports that according to Arkansas State Police, the baby was born on Oct. 28 and was reported missing on Oct. 31 around noon.

The baby, Elijah Jackson-Wayne Everett, is a white male weighing eight pounds with brown hair and blue eyes with a light complexion.

The Little Rock Police Department advised the child has jaundice.

The last adult the child was associated with was 38-year-old Jessica Keltner, a 5-foot-7 woman last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The picture below shows Keltner with blonde hair, but it has since been dyed brown.

The last adult the child was associated with was 38-year-old Jessica Keltner, a 5-foot-7 woman last seen wearing a black hoodie.(Arkansas State Police)

ASP advised she may be on narcotics.

Keltner was seen leaving in a red four-door passenger car with damage and stickers on the rear bumper.

The driver was a black male wearing a red shirt. He is slim built, around 6-foot-4 with afro-style hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 607-9420.

