Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

U.S. Rep. Moore announces candidacy for Alabama District 1 seat

U.S. Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise, pictured) announced on Monday that he has...
U.S. Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise, pictured) announced on Monday that he has officially filed to run for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s first congressional district in 2024.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) announced on Monday that he has officially filed to run for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s first congressional district in 2024.

The move from Moore comes just weeks after a federal court picked a new congressional map for the state following legal challenges to a previously drawn map by the Alabama legislature that was ultimately struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

The newly crafted map for the state put Moore in a tough situation, with his Wiregrass-centric supporter base moved to District 1 and paired with voters from a Mobile-dominated district. Meanwhile, Moore-represented District 2 was reshaped to create a new favorable district for black voters in the state, who previously only had District 7 as the only such majority or near-majority district in the state.

“The new AL-01 needs an effective conservative fighter who is willing to take on the swamp and put people over politics,” said Moore in a press release sent out Monday evening. “I’ve proven that as a House Freedom Caucus Member and the most effective Republican Congressman from Alabama during my first term, that you can be effective and conservative at the same time.”

Moore faces very stiff competition if he wants to represent the GOP in District 1, with incumbent Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) having already announced his intention to seek reelection back on September 25. Carl kept it short and sweet on social media with Moore throwing his hat into the race, quoting a post on X (formerly Twitter) of Moore announcing his intentions by saying “Bring it on.”

As of now, the only Democratic rival either Moore or Carl could potentially face in the heavily-conservative district is Gary Johnson, a Mobile businessman and pastor who filed his intent to seek the congressional seat back in June 2022.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Investigators charged Michael Shane Halstead (pictured left) and his wife Karen (pictured...
Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Couple moved from home, leaving son’s remains behind

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Alabama man charged with making threats against Georgia prosecutor, sheriff over Trump election case
FILE - Sen. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, speaks during a House session at the Alabama Statehouse...
Rep. John Rogers bond revoked in federal kickback scheme
Rural Alabama is on a winning streak. In the last few years, those areas of the state have...
New investments detailed in rurAL Economic Developers’ Summit
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks after he was chosen as the Republicans' latest nominee for...
Mike Johnson, a staunch Louisiana conservative, is elected House speaker as GOP moves past chaos