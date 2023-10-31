Wiregrass Gives Back
Two sentenced in elaborate fraud scheme

Jalen Whaley and Courtney Byrd were sentenced to 61 and 51 months respectively
Jalen Whaley and Courtney Byrd were sentenced to 61 and 51 months respectively
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Wiregrass natives are serving time for their part in a wire fraud and identity theft scheme.

Jalen Kendel Whaley, 26, of Slocomb pleaded guilty this year to one count of Wire Fraud and one count of Aggravated Identity Theft. According to that agreement and court records, Whaley and Courtney Jamal Byrd, 29, operated a scheme where they obtained personal information, including credit cards, illegally transferred that information, and made fraudulent transactions.

Byrd, a Headland resident, also pleaded guilty to those charges.

Whaley was sentenced to 61 months in prison for his role in the theft on October 25. Byrd was sentenced to 51 months in prison this month.

Both Byrd and Whaley had an Alabama criminal history. Byrd was the target of a 2020 Dothan police search that led to school lockdowns. Retired Houston County Circuit Judge Larry Anderson sentenced Whaley to three years on a stolen property charge in 2021.

The FBI and Dothan Police Department investigated this case with Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuting.

