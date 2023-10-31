Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Titans hold on to Henry as trade deadline passes

The Titans will head to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 7:15 p.m.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The NFL trade deadline has officially passed and the Tennessee Titans are holding on to their star players.

As the Oct. 31, 3 p.m. (CT) deadline approached rumors swirled on social media about the Nashville franchise possibly trading away its best player, running back Derrick Henry.

However, Henry along with other key players are staying put in the two-tone blue for at least the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Previous Coverage:
Titans QB Will Levis expected to start at Pittsburgh as Tannehill nurses ankle: report
REPORT: Vikings trade with Cardinals for QB Josh Dobbs
Titans trade safety Kevin Byard to Eagles: ‘Middle Tennessee truly became our home, and it always will be’

The Titans will head to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Investigators charged Michael Shane Halstead (pictured left) and his wife Karen (pictured...
Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Couple moved from home, leaving son’s remains behind

Latest News

Cottonwood has already locked up the 2A-Region 2 crown, and now look to finish off an...
News4 FNF GOTW: Cottonwood closing in on unbeaten regular season
Cottonwood has already locked up the 2A-Region 2 crown, and now look to finish off an...
News4 FNF GOTW: Bears on cusp of unbeaten regular season
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien hits an RBI single as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno...
Seager stars with 2-run HR, stellar defense to lead Rangers over D-backs 3-1 in World Series Game 3
Jalen Milroe (number 4) connects with Crimson Tide Tight-End Amari Niblack in the second...
No. 8 Alabama looks to stay perfect in SEC play against No. 13 LSU